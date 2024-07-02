Ukraine's default is unlikely even without debt restructuring, says Centre for Economic Strategy economist

Even if Ukraine fails to restructure its debt by August, a likely option for agreement with creditors would be a moratorium on payments rather than a default.

Source: Maksym Samoiliuk, an economist at the Centre for Economic Strategy

Details: He said it is crucial for Ukraine to negotiate a restructuring agreement that would allow either not paying private creditors anything in the next few years or minimising these payments to ensure defence funding is not jeopardised.

Quote: "Agreements must be reached by August, and it should specifically be an agreement on restructuring, not just another suspension of debt payments, which is currently in effect – this is also our obligation to the IMF," he stated.

However, even if an agreement is not reached by then, a likely option is an agreed extension of the moratorium on payments with creditors for another year, rather than Ukraine defaulting.

Background:

Ukraine has a month to reach an agreement with creditors on debt restructuring and avoid default.

Ukraine informed investors that it still hopes to restructure its debt amid wartime conditions before the moratorium on payments ends on 1 August.

