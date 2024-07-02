All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's default is unlikely even without debt restructuring, says Centre for Economic Strategy economist

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 2 July 2024, 12:21
Ukraine's default is unlikely even without debt restructuring, says Centre for Economic Strategy economist
Stock photo: Getty Images

Even if Ukraine fails to restructure its debt by August, a likely option for agreement with creditors would be a moratorium on payments rather than a default.

Source: Maksym Samoiliuk, an economist at the Centre for Economic Strategy

Details: He said it is crucial for Ukraine to negotiate a restructuring agreement that would allow either not paying private creditors anything in the next few years or minimising these payments to ensure defence funding is not jeopardised.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Agreements must be reached by August, and it should specifically be an agreement on restructuring, not just another suspension of debt payments, which is currently in effect – this is also our obligation to the IMF," he stated.

However, even if an agreement is not reached by then, a likely option is an agreed extension of the moratorium on payments with creditors for another year, rather than Ukraine defaulting.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Ukraine has a month to reach an agreement with creditors on debt restructuring and avoid default. 
  • Ukraine informed investors that it still hopes to restructure its debt amid wartime conditions before the moratorium on payments ends on 1 August.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:15
NATO summit draft resolution highlights irreversibility of Ukraine's accession – CNN
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:55
US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
02:20
Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: