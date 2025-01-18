Ukraine's Security Service searches home of Maks Nazarov, former presenter at Kremlin-friendly Ukrainian TV channel – photos

The Security Service of Ukraine has searched the home of Maks Nazarov, who is a former TV host at the channel that belonged to Viktor Medvedchuk, a Ukrainian businessman and pro-Russian politician so close to the Kremlin that Putin is his daughter’s godfather.

Source: A Ukrainian Pravda source in law enforcement

Details: The Security Service of Ukraine conducted searches at Maks Nazarov's home (real name: Nazar Diorditsa) on the morning of Saturday, 18 January.

He is suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Searches at Nazarov’s home Photo: Ukrainska Pravda source

Update: The Security Service of Ukraine officially reported that it had collected a large amount of evidence and received independent expert opinions confirming the anti-Ukrainian activities of Maks Nazarov, the former host of the sanctioned Nash and NewsOne TV channels owned by Viktor Medvedchuk, a close associate of Putin, and another pro-Russian Ukrainian politician, Yevhen Muraiev.

According to the case, after the outbreak of the full-scale war, Nazarov created his own channel on YouTube, where he continued to spread the Kremlin's narratives.

To do this, he regularly invited pro-Russian "political experts" to join his broadcasts, many of whom are currently hiding in Russia.

During the interviews, both Nazarov and his studio guests repeatedly tried to justify Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, as well as war crimes committed by the Russians, including missile attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.

The defendant's frequent guest was another pro-Kremlin blogger, Dmytro Korniichuk, who was served with a notice of suspicion by Security Service investigators in February 2024.

The court then imposed house arrest as a measure of restraint, but Korniichuk later continued his subversive activities in Moscow's interest.

Both defendants publicly tried to discredit Ukraine in the international discourse and undermine the socio-political situation in Ukraine.

The forensic linguistic examination initiated by the Security Service confirmed the facts of committing crimes by both bloggers. The investigators have now served them with a notice of suspicion under Parts 2 and 3 of Art. 436.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition of the lawfulness, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

The issue of choosing custody as a form of detention is being decided.

