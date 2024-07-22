EU becomes full participant in Register of Damage Caused by Russia

The EU Council has decided to change the EU status in the Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine (RD4U) from an associate member to a full member.

Source: European Commission

Details: The press release says that this decision aims to further strengthen the EU's commitment to the Register.

By becoming a full participant, the EU maintains and strengthens its commitment to ensuring that all violations of international law committed by Russia are duly compensated.

"The change of status also contributes to the financial stability of the Register as the Union commits to providing a mandatory annual financial contribution," the statement said.

Didier Reynders, European Commissioner for Justice, has welcomed the decision of the EU Council, which confirms and strengthens the EU's strong support for this mechanism.

"Russia must pay for the damage caused by its aggression against Ukraine. The Register of Damage constitutes an important step in that direction, by securely recording evidence and information on claims for damages, losses or injury suffered by Ukrainians for future adjudication and compensation," he said.

Background:

Last week, it was reported that the Register of Damage adopted new rules and application forms for those who want to receive compensation for damage caused by the Russian war.

The new application forms and rules are already available on the Register's website. Once the forms are implemented, applicants will be able to apply for 12 new categories.

It is expected that some of the new categories will be open for applications as early as August .

. The first preparatory meeting on the establishment of a commission to review applications for Ukraine submitted to the Register of Damage Caused by the Russian Aggression against Ukraine was held in The Hague on 9-10 July.

The Commission will review the applications for compensation submitted and added to the Register of Damage, evaluate such applications and evidence, and determine the amount of compensation to be paid in each case.

