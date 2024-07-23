Russians report drone attack on ferry in Russia's Port Kavkaz: fire breaks out, one killed

Veniamin Kondratiev, the governor of Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, has claimed that Ukrainian drones attacked a Russian ferry in Port Kavkaz on the morning of 23 July.

Source: Veniamin Kondratiev on Telegram

Quote from Kondratiev: "Drones attacked a ferry vessel in Port Kavkaz this morning."

Details: Kondratiev claims that the attack was carried out by Ukrainian drones, which caused a fire.

The Russian governor said that the fire had been contained and emergency services were working at the scene.

Kondratiev reports that there are also injured and dead among the crew and port workers.

Background:

On the night of 31 May, a series of explosions occurred in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, and it was also reported that Port Kavkaz on the Chuska Peninsula was on fire

Later, journalists from Skhemy, a Radio Liberty project, posted satellite photographs of Planet Labs that showed the aftermath of the 31 May missile strikes on Port Kavkaz near Kerch in temporarily occupied Crimea.

