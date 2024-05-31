Explosions heard in occupied Crimea: fire breaks out in Port Kavkaz

A series of explosions occurred in Russian-occupied Crimea on the night of 30-31 May and Port Kavkaz on the Chuska Peninsula in Russia's Krasnodar Krai is on fire.

Source: Telegram channel Krymskyi Viter (Crimean Wind)

Details: Local residents reported that there had been 8-10 explosions.

Advertisement:

People also reported a large fire at the port.

Порт Кавказ, мапа Google

Local journalists wrote that there is an oil depot at the port that supplies fuel to the Russians in Crimea and the occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Background:

On 30 May, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine’s special unit Group 13 destroyed two Russian KS-701 Tunets (Tuna) boats in Crimea and hit two other vessels of the same type.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the Ukrainian Defence Forces successfully hit the Kerch ferry crossing with ATACMS missiles on the night of 29-30 May.

Support UP or become our patron!