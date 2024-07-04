Air defence responds in Kyiv outskirts

Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Explosions have been heard in the city of Kyiv during an air-raid warning due to attack drones on the night of 3-4 July. Air defence has been responding on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Source: Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster; Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA)

Details: The Russians are attacking with Shahed drones from the north.

Advertisement:

Quote from KCMA: An air-raid warning is ongoing! Air defence is responding in the oblast, on the approaches to Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the all-clear!"

Air defence was responding in Kyiv Oblast earlier that night.

Updated: The all-clear was given at about 05:00.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!