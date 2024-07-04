All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Air defence responds in Kyiv outskirts

Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 4 July 2024, 04:21
Air defence responds in Kyiv outskirts
Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Explosions have been heard in the city of Kyiv during an air-raid warning due to attack drones on the night of 3-4 July. Air defence has been responding on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Source: Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster; Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA)

Details: The Russians are attacking with Shahed drones from the north.

Advertisement:

Quote from KCMA: An air-raid warning is ongoing! Air defence is responding in the oblast, on the approaches to Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the all-clear!"

Air defence was responding in Kyiv Oblast earlier that night.

Updated: The all-clear was given at about 05:00.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kyivair defence
Advertisement:

US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

All News
Kyiv
Orbán arrives in Kyiv
US Congress bipartisan delegation arrives in Kyiv – photos
Russians attack Kyiv with 2 Iskander missiles on 30 June
RECENT NEWS
08:30
Russia reports drone attack: flights restricted at two airports
08:15
NATO summit draft resolution highlights irreversibility of Ukraine's accession – CNN
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:55
US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: