US Congress bipartisan delegation arrives in Kyiv – photos

Ivanna Kostina, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 1 July 2024, 18:26
Photo: Bridget Brink, on Twitter (X)

A delegation of American legislators led by the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Mike Turner, has arrived in Kyiv.

Source: US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Brink posted a photo with the members of congress at the Kyiv station.

Quote: "Welcome back to Kyiv, Chairman of the House Intel Committee Mike Turner and bipartisan delegation Betty McCollum, Ronny Jackson, Tony Gonzales, and John Joyce to discuss how US assistance is supporting Ukraine against Russia’s brutal invasion," wrote Brink.

In May, Ukraine confirmed that the United States authorised the limited use of its weapons to strike Russian territory.

The White House clarified that the permission to strike with US weapons applies to the border not only in Kharkiv but also in Sumy Oblast. At the same time, the permit does not apply to long-range ATACMS missiles.

At the same time, Kyiv wishes to agree on broadening the scope of this authorisation.

Subjects: USAaid for UkraineKyiv
