All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Kyiv with 2 Iskander missiles on 30 June

Iryna BalachukMonday, 1 July 2024, 11:38
Russians attack Kyiv with 2 Iskander missiles on 30 June
Stock photo: kyiv city prosecutor's office

The Russians launched two Iskander-K cruise missiles towards Kyiv on 30 June – both of which were successfully destroyed by Ukraine's Air Defence.

Source: Illia Yevlash, spokesman for the Air Force of Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the 24/7 joint newscast on 1 July

Quote from Yevlash: "The Russians launched Iskander-K cruise missiles towards Kyiv at  around 19:30 yesterday evening. Two missiles were successfully downed. Unfortunately, infrastructure was damaged due to falling wreckage."

Advertisement:

Details: Yevlash said that recently the Russians have mostly been attacking Ukraine during the night, but this time they struck in the evening, when there were many people out on a warm weekend day.

"Russia is a terrorist state and continues to prove it with each such attack," Yevlash concluded.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Air-raid warnings were issued in Kyiv and Ukraine's northern regions after Russia launched missiles on 30 June. Air defence systems in Kyiv Oblast responded.
  • A high-rise apartment block in Kyiv's Obolonskyi district was damaged by falling missile debris, and a fire broke out.
  • Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that the debris of Russian missiles had fallen in Kyiv Oblast, injuring people and damaging buildings.
  • On the morning of 1 July, Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that three people, including a child, had been injured in a Russian missile attack on 30 June on Kyiv Oblast. All of them were taken to hospital.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Ukraine's Air Forcemissile strikeKyiv
Advertisement:

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

Kyiv declares Tuesday, 9 July a day of mourning

All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Ukrainian defenders down all 10 Shahed attack drones Russia launched overnight
Russians strike Odesa Oblast with ballistics, causing fire – Ukrainian Air Force
Russians hit Mykolaiv Oblast with ballistic missiles, Ukraine's air defence downed 3 drones on 27 June
RECENT NEWS
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
02:20
Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy
01:43
Russian authorities recommend residents of Belgorod take children out of region because of attacks – photos
00:59
White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: