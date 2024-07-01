Russians attack Kyiv with 2 Iskander missiles on 30 June

The Russians launched two Iskander-K cruise missiles towards Kyiv on 30 June – both of which were successfully destroyed by Ukraine's Air Defence.

Source: Illia Yevlash, spokesman for the Air Force of Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the 24/7 joint newscast on 1 July

Quote from Yevlash: "The Russians launched Iskander-K cruise missiles towards Kyiv at around 19:30 yesterday evening. Two missiles were successfully downed. Unfortunately, infrastructure was damaged due to falling wreckage."

Details: Yevlash said that recently the Russians have mostly been attacking Ukraine during the night, but this time they struck in the evening, when there were many people out on a warm weekend day.

"Russia is a terrorist state and continues to prove it with each such attack," Yevlash concluded.

Background:

Air-raid warnings were issued in Kyiv and Ukraine's northern regions after Russia launched missiles on 30 June. Air defence systems in Kyiv Oblast responded.

A high-rise apartment block in Kyiv's Obolonskyi district was damaged by falling missile debris, and a fire broke out.

Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that the debris of Russian missiles had fallen in Kyiv Oblast, injuring people and damaging buildings.

On the morning of 1 July, Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that three people, including a child, had been injured in a Russian missile attack on 30 June on Kyiv Oblast. All of them were taken to hospital.

