Ukraine's Defence Intelligence on how Russian who set fire to Serpukhov ship defected to Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 4 July 2024, 12:32
Photo: briefing of Freedom of Russia Legion (FRL) on 3 July.

The Russian who set fire to the Serpukhov ship has Ukrainian roots; he decided to defect to Ukraine and will continue to serve in the defence forces.

Source: Andrii Yusov, Spokesperson for Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: According to Yusov, the former Russian soldier and now a volunteer soldier of the Freedom of Russia Legion (FRL) known as Goga is of Ukrainian origin and also condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He expressed a desire to continue serving in Ukraine's defence forces. 

Quote: "Goga himself reached Ukraine, was looking for this way out, tried to demobilise and break the contract, he was not released. From the very beginning, he condemned Russian aggression and Russia's war against Ukraine, and finally took such a desperate heroic step because he risked his life without exaggeration.

The operation was very difficult, and the evacuation took time and arson inside the ship, of course, was not an easy task...but everything happened thanks to the professionalism of DIU employees and the Freedom of Russia Legion fighters and the I Want to Live hotline project.

Details: Yusov added that the I Want to Live project has successfully implemented more than 300 operations to withdraw the Russian soldiers who chose not to be the cannon fodder of the Putin regime. Another 30,000 applications are being studied and verified.

Previously: At a briefing on 3 July, representatives of DIU and FRL reported that in April 2024, the Serpukhov, a Russian missile ship, was set on fire by a Russian soldier. The special operation, codenamed Fisherman, had started in 2023.

A soldier with the alias Goga set fire to the ship from the inside and stole secret documents.

Background: On 8 April, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) reported that on 7 April a fire broke out on the Serpukhov missile ship in the Russian city of Baltiysk.

