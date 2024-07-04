All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian defenders down 21 Russian Shahed drones

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 4 July 2024, 08:21
Ukrainian defenders down 21 Russian Shahed drones
A Shahed drone. Photo: Getty Images

The Russians have launched 22 Shahed-131/136 attack drones on the night of 3-4 July. Ukrainian defenders have managed to down 21 of them.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "As a result of combat efforts, the anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces and electronic warfare systems of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 21 Shahed drones within Kyiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava oblasts."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians launched the drones from the territory of Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Ukraine's Air ForceShahed dronewar
Advertisement:

US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Dnipro and Kherson as Russia launches missile and drone attack – photos
Russians attack Kyiv with 2 Iskander missiles on 30 June
Ukrainian defenders down all 10 Shahed attack drones Russia launched overnight
RECENT NEWS
08:30
Russia reports drone attack: flights restricted at two airports
08:15
NATO summit draft resolution highlights irreversibility of Ukraine's accession – CNN
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:55
US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: