Ukrainian defenders down 21 Russian Shahed drones

The Russians have launched 22 Shahed-131/136 attack drones on the night of 3-4 July. Ukrainian defenders have managed to down 21 of them.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "As a result of combat efforts, the anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces and electronic warfare systems of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 21 Shahed drones within Kyiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava oblasts."

Details: The Russians launched the drones from the territory of Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

