Russia's Serpukhov warship set ablaze by Russian serviceman collaborating with pro-Ukrainian volunteers from Russia

Representatives of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) and the Freedom of Russia Legion during a joint briefing. Photo: FRL

A Russian military serviceman who was collaborating with the Freedom of Russia Legion (FRL) since 2023, set fire to the Serpukhov, a Russian missile ship, in April 2024. (FRL is a paramilitary unit consisting of Russian military volunteers fighting on Ukraine's side against the regime of Russian ruler Vladimir Putin)

Source: a briefing by representatives of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) and the FRL, as reported by Ukrinform news agency

Details: Andrii Yusov, a representative of DIU, explained that the special operation, codenamed Fisherman, had started in 2023.

Advertisement:

Yuson noted that a former Russian serviceman, a sailor with the alias Goga who joined the FRL, had provided assistance in the operation. He is now in Ukraine.

Quote from FRL: "Finally, we can reveal the details of the special operation against the Serpukhov small missile ship, which was carried out by the patriots of free Russia from the Freedom of Russia Legion and a volunteer with the alias Goga.

Goga contacted the Legion in 2023 as an active member of [Russia's] Baltic Fleet with a security clearance. For a long time, at the risk of his own life, he provided the Legion with important information. When his stay on the ship and further work for the resistance forces became life-threatening, active actions were planned and carried out inside the ship. The sabotage resulted in the destruction of the ship's premises from the inside and the complete destruction of communications and automation equipment."

Advertisement:

Details: The Serpukhov, Project 21631 Buyan-M missile ship, which was commissioned in 2015, is one of the cutting-edge missile warships in the Russian Navy. It is capable of launching Kalibr and Onyx missiles.

Background: On 8 April, DIU reported that a fire broke out on the Serpukhov missile ship in the Russian city of Baltiysk on 7 April.

Support UP or become our patron!