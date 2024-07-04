All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian attack on Nikopol injures 7 civilians

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 4 July 2024, 11:19
Russian attack on Nikopol injures 7 civilians
Stock photo 

A total of seven people were injured in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, as a result of a Russian attack. 

Source: Serhii Lysak, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "Today, seven people have already been injured in Nikopol.

Advertisement:

A woman and six men were affected during an artillery attack. Most of them have blast injuries. Doctors are providing all necessary medical assistance.

We are clarifying other aftermaths of the attack."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Dnipropetrovsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:

US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman, damaging infrastructure, power lines and gym – photos
Russian missile shot down in Dnipro Oblast
4 people killed in Russian attack on Nikopol – photos
RECENT NEWS
08:30
Russia reports drone attack: flights restricted at two airports
08:15
NATO summit draft resolution highlights irreversibility of Ukraine's accession – CNN
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:55
US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: