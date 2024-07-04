Russian attack on Nikopol injures 7 civilians

A total of seven people were injured in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, as a result of a Russian attack.

Source: Serhii Lysak, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Today, seven people have already been injured in Nikopol.

A woman and six men were affected during an artillery attack. Most of them have blast injuries. Doctors are providing all necessary medical assistance.

We are clarifying other aftermaths of the attack."

