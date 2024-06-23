All Sections
Resistance sabotages railway section to occupied Mariupol in Russia's Rostov-on-Don – photo, video

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 23 June 2024, 12:06
Resistance sabotages railway section to occupied Mariupol in Russia's Rostov-on-Don – photo, video
A relay cabinet ablaze. Photo: ATESH

ATESH underground resistance movement has carried out a sabotage in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don – an unknown person set fire to a relay cabinet on the Rostov-on-Don-Mariupol railway section.

Source: ATESH

Details: The resistance says this railway line plays a key role in moving military forces and equipment between different parts of Russia's Southern Military District and provides access to the sea route.

Quote: "Sabotage of this kind does not let the invaders relax, reminding them that they must be held accountable for their actions even on the territory of the Russian Federation."

Subjects: partisansRussiarailwaysinfiltrators
