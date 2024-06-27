All Sections
Ukrainian border guards repel Russian sabotage group attack in Kharkiv Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 27 June 2024, 08:31
Ukraine’s border guards have repelled a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group attack toward the village of Sotnytskyi Kozachok in Kharkiv Oblast on 26 June.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "The enemy attempted to conduct military operations toward the settlement of Sotnytskyi Kozachok in Kharkiv Oblast yesterday. A sabotage and reconnaissance group entered Ukrainian territory, sparking a firefight preceded by enemy firing from other weaponry.

Fortunately, border guards have repelled this attack. Anti-sabotage reserves were dispatched to conduct a mop-up operation in the area."

Details: Despite a general decrease in sabotage and reconnaissance group activities and border attacks from Russia and Belarus in June, the border guard emphasised that defence forces must remain prepared for similar situations on any front.

Kharkiv Oblast
