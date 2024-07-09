White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

The White House has condemned Russia's attacks on the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital and promised to send a very strong set of signals and messages to Russian leader Vladimir Putin this week.

Source: John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House; Voice of America

Details: Kirby stated that it is normal for Putin "to hit civilian infrastructure" and that he "doesn't care if people are in hospitals or residential buildings".

Advertisement:

During a briefing, journalists asked Kirby if such an attack by the Russians was a signal ahead of the NATO summit scheduled to take place from 9 to 11 July in Washington.

Quote: "What you will see over the course of the week is a set of very strong signals to Mr Putin that he can't wait Nato out, that he can't wait the US out, that we are going to continue supporting Ukraine."

More details: Kirby said Russia has intensified its campaign against Ukraine's energy system, deliberately depriving the civilian population of electricity ahead of autumn and winter. He announced that there would be several significant steps to strengthen Ukraine's air defence at the NATO summit.

Advertisement:

Background:

On 8 July, a Russian missile strike on Kyiv struck the grounds of the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital. One of the buildings had been damaged, and search and rescue operations are ongoing.

According to local officials, as of 14:30 on 8 July, two adults had been killed in the attack, along with 16 other people injured, including seven children.

The Ukrainian Security Service asserted that Russia's attack on the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital was a war crime and has begun criminal proceedings into it. They said that the Russians used a Kh-101 air-launched cruise missile to strike the medical facilities.

Ukraine's Ministry of Health has launched a fundraising campaign for the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital, which was hit by a Russian missile on Monday, 8 July. The strike killed two people.

This link allows you to transfer funds to the Okhmatdyt Foundation.

Support UP or become our patron!