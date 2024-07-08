Ukraine's Health Ministry announces fundraiser for Kyiv children's hospital hit in Russian missile strike

Children evacuated from the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital in Kyiv. Photo: Bohdan Kutiepov, UP

Ukraine's Ministry of Health has launched a fundraising campaign for the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital, which was hit by a Russian missile on Monday 8 July. The strike killed two people.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Health on Telegram; Okhmatdyt Foundation; Mykhailo Shamanov, spokesman for the Kyiv City Military Administration, on the national 24/7 newscast

Details: You can donate to the Okhmatdyt Foundation here.

According to Shamanov, help has arrived at Okhmatdyt in the form of 500 police officers who will coordinate the volunteers and assist rescue workers.

He also stated that the Children's Hospital is currently aware of two deaths and 15 injuries.

Quote: "The hospital's basement remains blocked. As a result, heavy equipment has arrived to gain access to it. There may still be medical staff and children beneath the rubble."

Background:

On the morning of 8 July, Russians once again launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine, using more than 40 missiles of various types.

At least 17 people have been killed and 66 injured in the strike, local authorities said.

The Russians have launched a strike on the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital in Kyiv, injuring people.

