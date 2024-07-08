All Sections
Ukraine's Health Ministry announces fundraiser for Kyiv children's hospital hit in Russian missile strike

Ivashkiv OlenaMonday, 8 July 2024, 14:08
Children evacuated from the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital in Kyiv. Photo: Bohdan Kutiepov, UP

Ukraine's Ministry of Health has launched a fundraising campaign for the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital, which was hit by a Russian missile on Monday 8 July. The strike killed two people.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Health on Telegram; Okhmatdyt Foundation; Mykhailo Shamanov, spokesman for the Kyiv City Military Administration, on the national 24/7 newscast 

Details: You can donate to the Okhmatdyt Foundation here.

According to Shamanov, help has arrived at Okhmatdyt in the form of 500 police officers who will coordinate the volunteers and assist rescue workers.

He also stated that the Children's Hospital is currently aware of two deaths and 15 injuries.

Quote: "The hospital's basement remains blocked. As a result, heavy equipment has arrived to gain access to it. There may still be medical staff and children beneath the rubble."

Background: 

