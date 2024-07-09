Okhmatdyt hospital rubble clearance: rescue workers reach basement
Tuesday, 9 July 2024, 09:29
Rescue workers removed all the concrete slabs and reached the basement of the destroyed building of the Okhmatdyt National Children’s Specialised Hospital on the morning of 9 July. Fortunately, they did not find anyone there.
Source: press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda
Details: The press service clarified that about five or six tonnes of building materials remain to be sifted and removed.
Previously: Earlier, law enforcement officers speculated that children and hospital staff could have been hiding in the basement of the destroyed building.
Background:
- The Russians launched a strike on the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital in Kyiv on 8 July. One of the buildings was destroyed and rescue operations are ongoing.
- The Kyiv authorities reported that two adults had been killed and 16 injured, including 7 children, as of 14:30 on 8 July.
- The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has defined Russia's attack on the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital in Kyiv as a war crime and initiated criminal proceedings into the matter. Early reports from SSU investigators indicate the Russians used a Kh-101 air-launched cruise missile to attack the medical facility.
