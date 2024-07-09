Okhmatdyt hospital rubble clearance: rescue workers reach basement

Rescue workers clearing out the rubble. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Rescue workers removed all the concrete slabs and reached the basement of the destroyed building of the Okhmatdyt National Children’s Specialised Hospital on the morning of 9 July. Fortunately, they did not find anyone there.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The press service clarified that about five or six tonnes of building materials remain to be sifted and removed.

Previously: Earlier, law enforcement officers speculated that children and hospital staff could have been hiding in the basement of the destroyed building.

Background:

The Russians launched a strike on the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital in Kyiv on 8 July. One of the buildings was destroyed and rescue operations are ongoing.

The Kyiv authorities reported that two adults had been killed and 16 injured, including 7 children, as of 14:30 on 8 July.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has defined Russia's attack on the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital in Kyiv as a war crime and initiated criminal proceedings into the matter. Early reports from SSU investigators indicate the Russians used a Kh-101 air-launched cruise missile to attack the medical facility.

