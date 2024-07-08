All Sections
Rescue workers race against time to reach Kyiv hospital basement where children and medics were hiding

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 8 July 2024, 13:07
Rescue workers race against time to reach Kyiv hospital basement where children and medics were hiding
Photo: SES of Ukraine

Following the Russian missile attack on the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital in Kyiv, rescue workers, law enforcement officers and volunteers are racing against time to get to the basement of a badly damaged building where children and medical staff hid during the attack.

Source: Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: Klymenko said about 500 law enforcement officers and civilian volunteers are involved in clearing away the rubble. People are working in shifts, as time is running out and people are getting tired.

Photo: Ukrainska pravda

Klymenko stressed that it is now critical to find those who may be trapped under the rubble and to get to the basement of the children's building, as children and medical staff took shelter there.

Quote: "We need to clear the rubble as soon as possible. The law enforcement forces, more than 500 people, are working in shifts. When volunteers get tired, others come in – police and rescue workers. Everyone is involved in this work... We have about 1 hour and 20 minutes to clear the rubble. Now heavy machinery is arriving to lift the reinforced concrete structures to free the basement after the bricks have been dismantled, because there were medical staff and children in the basement during the air raid."

