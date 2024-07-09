Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos

The number of casualties from the Russian missile strike on Kyiv has increased to 117, including four children killed, as of the morning of 9 July. The previous report indicated that 82 people had been injured.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA); State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES)

Quote from KCMA’s Head Serhii Popko: "As of this morning, the missile strike on Kyiv has killed 27 people and injured 117. There are four children among those killed."

A search and rescue operation in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES)

The State Emergency Service clarified that the body of a boy had been found during nighttime rubble removal operations in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv.

Tired rescue worker Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES)

Quote from SES: "As a result of yesterday's enemy attack on Kyiv, 27 people have been killed, including four children, 117 have been injured and seven have been rescued. The response to the aftermath continues at three locations. A total of 377 rescue workers and 76 SES appliances are involved at the scenes."

Rubble removal operations after Russian attack on 8 July Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES)

Background:

On 8 July, the Russians launched a missile attack on Ukraine. They targeted the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital, the ADONIS private clinic and residential buildings in Kyiv.

Two adults were killed at Okhmatdyt, including one doctor.

An entire section of one building in the Shevchenkivskyi district was destroyed in the attack, resulting in the deaths of seven people, including three children. In addition, two people were killed at an industrial facility in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

The Domino business centre was damaged in the Solomianskyi district. Seven people were killed there.

Nine people have been killed as a result of damage caused by missile wreckage hitting the ADONIS medical centre in the Dniprovskyi district of the city of Kyiv.

In total, 37 people have been killed and 170 injured as a result of Russia's strike on Ukrainian territory on 8 July.

