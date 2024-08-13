Russians hit civilian infrastructure in Chernihiv Oblast

Russian forces attacked civilian infrastructure on the night of 12-13 August, including in the city of Bakhmach in Chernihiv Oblast.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Chaus reported that the Russians were attacking civilian infrastructure in the oblast on the night of 12-13 August, particularly in the city of Bakhmach.

Advertisement:

Updated: Later, Chaus reported that there were several Russian drone attacks on civilian infrastructure in Chernihiv Oblast.

Quote: "We had several enemy drone attacks. Civilian infrastructure. Early reports indicate no casualties."

Support UP or become our patron!