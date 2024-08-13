All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians hit civilian infrastructure in Chernihiv Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 13 August 2024, 01:38
Russians hit civilian infrastructure in Chernihiv Oblast
Explosion. Stock photo: social media

Russian forces attacked civilian infrastructure on the night of 12-13 August, including in the city of Bakhmach in Chernihiv Oblast.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Chaus reported that the Russians were attacking civilian infrastructure in the oblast on the night of 12-13 August, particularly in the city of Bakhmach.

Advertisement:

Updated: Later, Chaus reported that there were several Russian drone attacks on civilian infrastructure in Chernihiv Oblast.

Quote: "We had several enemy drone attacks. Civilian infrastructure. Early reports indicate no casualties."

Support UP or become our patron!

Chernihiv Oblastattack
Advertisement:

Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video

Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs

Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW

Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack

320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast were held in Sumy prison in Ukraine – NYT

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's foothold in Russia's Kursk Oblast is growing

All News
Chernihiv Oblast
Russian strike on accommodation building in Chernihiv Oblast: number of injured grows to 15
Russian Shahed drone hit student accommodation building in Chernihiv Oblast
Russians hit energy facility in Ukraine's Chernihiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
10:35
Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video
09:53
Germany's Finance Ministry comments on situation regarding aid for Ukraine
09:42
Ukrainian serviceman killed during operation in Kursk Oblast buried in Lviv
09:33
Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs
08:29
Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW
08:24
Russians trying to break through Ukrainian defences on Pokrovsk front, launching 46 assaults – Ukraine's General Staff
08:08
Russia loses another 1,170 soldiers, seven tanks and 71 artillery systems
07:58
Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack
06:45
No damage and casualties reported in morning missile and drone attack on Kyiv
06:32
Fuel tanks catch fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast due to drone attack overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: