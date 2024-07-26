Russian Shahed drone hit student accommodation building in Chernihiv Oblast

Russian Shahed drones have struck an infrastructure facility and a student accommodation building in the city of Nizhyn in Chernihiv Oblast on the night of 25-26 July, injuring one person.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, the Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Another attack by Russian Shahed drones on Nizhyn.

[They] hit an infrastructure facility and a student accommodation building, injuring a civilian."

Background:

Ukrainian forces recorded the movement of Russian attack drones from the northeast and the south of the country on the night of 25-26 July. An air-raid warning was in effect for about four hours.

