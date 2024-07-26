Russian Shahed drone hit student accommodation building in Chernihiv Oblast
Friday, 26 July 2024, 04:22
Russian Shahed drones have struck an infrastructure facility and a student accommodation building in the city of Nizhyn in Chernihiv Oblast on the night of 25-26 July, injuring one person.
Source: Viacheslav Chaus, the Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Another attack by Russian Shahed drones on Nizhyn.
Advertisement:
[They] hit an infrastructure facility and a student accommodation building, injuring a civilian."
Background:
- Ukrainian forces recorded the movement of Russian attack drones from the northeast and the south of the country on the night of 25-26 July. An air-raid warning was in effect for about four hours.
Support UP or become our patron!