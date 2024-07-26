All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian strike on accommodation building in Chernihiv Oblast: number of injured grows to 15

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 26 July 2024, 10:58
Russian strike on accommodation building in Chernihiv Oblast: number of injured grows to 15

The number of people injured in the Russian attack on Nizhyn, Chernihiv Oblast, has risen to 15. The accommodation centre that was hit by the Russians is now uninhabitable.

Source: Oleksandr Kodola, Mayor of Nizhyn, in a comment to Suspilne , Ukraine's public broadcaster 

Details: Kodola said that all the people were immediately taken to the Nizhyn City Hospital. As of 09:30, four people remain in the hospital.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We are now dealing with the aftermath of the attack. The building itself was badly damaged. We are resettling people. People of retirement age used to live in the accommodation centre.

There were 24 apartments there. We are going to board up the doors and windows. There is no gas, no water, no electricity. It needs to be overhauled."

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Earlier, Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, said that Russian Shahed drones hit an infrastructure facility and an accommodation centre in Nizhyn, Chernihiv Oblast, on the night of 25-26 July. At the time, one casualty was reported. 
  • On the night of 25-26 July, the military detected Russian attack drones flying from the country's northeast and south. The air-raid warning lasted about four hours.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Chernihiv OblastShahed drone
Advertisement:

Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House

White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia

updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces stop Russian breakthrough on Toretsk front – video

Zelenskyy: Russia will no longer attempt to capture Kharkiv; they have new priority

Serhii Kulish wins silver for Ukraine at 2024 Olympics

All News
Chernihiv Oblast
Russian Shahed drone hit student accommodation building in Chernihiv Oblast
Russians hit energy facility in Ukraine's Chernihiv Oblast
Shahed drone hits infrastructure facility in Chernihiv Oblast, leaving 6,000 consumers without electricity
RECENT NEWS
22:13
US sees no link between prisoner exchange talks and war in Ukraine
21:42
Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House
21:27
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to negotiate security agreement with another European country
20:25
Sisters Kichenok from Ukraine lose in Olympics women's doubles tennis quarterfinals
19:46
Zelenskyy says government reshuffle in the works
19:03
White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia
18:55
Wall Street Journal confirms journalist Evan Gershkovich released from prison in Russia
18:51
Ukrainian delegation discusses ratification of free trade agreement in Türkiye
18:11
Kremlin comments on idea of Russia's participation in second Peace Summit and possibility of negotiations
17:58
updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: