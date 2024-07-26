Russian strike on accommodation building in Chernihiv Oblast: number of injured grows to 15

The number of people injured in the Russian attack on Nizhyn, Chernihiv Oblast, has risen to 15. The accommodation centre that was hit by the Russians is now uninhabitable.

Source: Oleksandr Kodola, Mayor of Nizhyn, in a comment to Suspilne , Ukraine's public broadcaster

Details: Kodola said that all the people were immediately taken to the Nizhyn City Hospital. As of 09:30, four people remain in the hospital.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We are now dealing with the aftermath of the attack. The building itself was badly damaged. We are resettling people. People of retirement age used to live in the accommodation centre.

There were 24 apartments there. We are going to board up the doors and windows. There is no gas, no water, no electricity. It needs to be overhauled."

Background:

Advertisement:

Earlier, Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, said that Russian Shahed drones hit an infrastructure facility and an accommodation centre in Nizhyn, Chernihiv Oblast, on the night of 25-26 July. At the time, one casualty was reported.

On the night of 25-26 July, the military detected Russian attack drones flying from the country's northeast and south. The air-raid warning lasted about four hours.

Support UP or become our patron!