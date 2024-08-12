All Sections
White House advises Putin to end war in Ukraine if he is concerned about Kursk Oblast

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 12 August 2024, 22:39
John Kirby, White House National Security Communications Advisor. Photo: Getty Images

John Kirby, White House National Security Communications Advisor, has said that Vladimir Putin could end the war against Ukraine if he is so concerned about the situation in Kursk Oblast.

Source: European Pravda, citing Kirby at an online briefing on Monday, 12 August

Details: Kirby said that the latest claims by Russian officials that the offensive in Kursk Oblast is being coordinated by the West "is all Putin's propaganda", which the Kremlin's head has been clinging to since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine.

The White House spokesman emphasised that the only people waging war in Ukraine are the Russians themselves, as they are the ones invading Ukraine, which is defending itself against aggression. Kirby noted that this is purely Russia's war against Ukraine and has been so from the very beginning.

He also remarked that this is Putin's war against Ukraine, suggesting that if Putin is dissatisfied with anything, there is a simple solution: he should withdraw his troops from Ukraine and end the war.

Since the beginning of last week, Ukrainian troops have been conducting an operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast. Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief, reports that Ukraine’s forces control up to 1,000 square kilometres of Russian territory.

The Pentagon has said that Ukraine's advance in Kursk Oblast is in line with US policy and that it is not concerned about a possible increase in tensions with Russia.

