All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine's south to defend Kursk Oblast – Politico

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 13 August 2024, 19:54
Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine's south to defend Kursk Oblast – Politico
A tank. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia has withdrawn some troops from Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts (Ukraine) to defend Kursk Oblast (Russia), Politico reports, citing Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesperson of the Tavriia Operative Strategic Group of Ukraine's defence forces.

Source: Politico 

Quote from Lykhovii: "Russia has relocated some of its units from both Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine’s south." 

Advertisement:

Details: The outlet was reportedly unable to independently ascertain how many Russian troops had been redeployed across the border. However, Lykhovii said it was a "relatively small" number of units. 

The publication notes that during the national joint 24/7 newscast, Lykhovii added that Russia was redeploying personnel to "other directions, including Kursk". 

At the same time, the spokesman noted that the Russians have accumulated a large number of personnel, particularly in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and the number of units they are redeploying is relatively small. 

Advertisement:

"We must still understand whether it is a smokescreen activity," the publication quotes Lykhovii. 

Politico also notes that the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in Kursk Oblast has lifted the spirits in Ukraine and raised hopes among its Western allies who want Kyiv to turn the tide on the battlefield in its favour. 

Background

Support UP or become our patron!

Kursk OblastArmed Forces
Advertisement:

Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video

Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs

Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW

Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack

320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast were held in Sumy prison in Ukraine – NYT

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's foothold in Russia's Kursk Oblast is growing

All News
Kursk Oblast
Ukraine kept details of Kursk operation from West until last moment – Bloomberg
Zelenskyy calls for unity at time when Ukraine "seizes initiative"
Ukraine's Foreign Minister tells Borrell details of Ukraine's military operation in Kursk Oblast of Russia
RECENT NEWS
10:35
Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video
09:53
Germany's Finance Ministry comments on situation regarding aid for Ukraine
09:42
Ukrainian serviceman killed during operation in Kursk Oblast buried in Lviv
09:33
Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs
08:29
Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW
08:24
Russians trying to break through Ukrainian defences on Pokrovsk front, launching 46 assaults – Ukraine's General Staff
08:08
Russia loses another 1,170 soldiers, seven tanks and 71 artillery systems
07:58
Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack
06:45
No damage and casualties reported in morning missile and drone attack on Kyiv
06:32
Fuel tanks catch fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast due to drone attack overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: