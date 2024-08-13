Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine's south to defend Kursk Oblast – Politico
Russia has withdrawn some troops from Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts (Ukraine) to defend Kursk Oblast (Russia), Politico reports, citing Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesperson of the Tavriia Operative Strategic Group of Ukraine's defence forces.
Source: Politico
Quote from Lykhovii: "Russia has relocated some of its units from both Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine’s south."
Details: The outlet was reportedly unable to independently ascertain how many Russian troops had been redeployed across the border. However, Lykhovii said it was a "relatively small" number of units.
The publication notes that during the national joint 24/7 newscast, Lykhovii added that Russia was redeploying personnel to "other directions, including Kursk".
At the same time, the spokesman noted that the Russians have accumulated a large number of personnel, particularly in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and the number of units they are redeploying is relatively small.
"We must still understand whether it is a smokescreen activity," the publication quotes Lykhovii.
Politico also notes that the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in Kursk Oblast has lifted the spirits in Ukraine and raised hopes among its Western allies who want Kyiv to turn the tide on the battlefield in its favour.
Background:
- On the morning of 6 August, the Russians claimed that Ukrainian forces had mounted an attempt to infiltrate Kursk Oblast, Russia. Russian propagandists and military bloggers are claiming that Ukrainian forces have secured a foothold in the border area. Russian ruler Vladimir Putin called the situation a "provocation".
- On 9 August, Russia’s Ministry of Defence issued a statement on the situation in Kursk Oblast, acknowledging that Ukrainian forces were on the outskirts of the town of Sudzha. On 10 August, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said that 76,000 civilians have been evacuated from areas near the Russian-Ukrainian border in Kursk Oblast
- On 12 August, Alexei Smirnov, acting Governor of Kursk Oblast in Russia, informed Russian leader Vladimir Putin that 28 towns and villages in Kursk Oblast were "under enemy control".
- On 13 August, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, informed Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, that Ukraine’s defence forces were in control of 74 settlements in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
