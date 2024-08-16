Russians suspend traffic on Crimean Bridge, local channels report explosions near Kerch – video

Explosions on the horizon in Crimea. Screenshot: video

The Russians have reported that traffic on the Crimean Bridge was suspended on the night of 15-16 August.

Source: Crimean Bridge: Operational Information, a local Telegram channel; Krymskiy Veter ("Crimean Wind"), a local Telegram channel

Quote: "Vehicular traffic on the Crimean Bridge is temporarily suspended."

Details: Those on the bridge and in the inspection area were urged to remain calm and follow the instructions of transport security officers.

Update: The Krymskiy Veter channel reported explosions near the city of Kerch and also noted, citing its subscribers, that "smoke is rising" in the area of the ferry crossing.

In addition, various Telegram channels reported explosions in Chornomorske and Kamianka, which is near Simferopol, and air-raid warnings and shooting in Feodosiia.

At 07:14, the Russians announced the resumption of traffic on the Crimean Bridge.

Background: Mikhail Razvozhayev, Russian-appointed governor of Sevastopol, said on the night of 15-16 August that air defence systems were operating in the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol.

