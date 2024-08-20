All Sections
Biden sums up his successes within his term, mentioning Ukraine among them

Iryna Balachuk, Iryna KutielievaTuesday, 20 August 2024, 09:10
Biden sums up his successes within his term, mentioning Ukraine among them
US President Joe Biden. Photo: Facebook

US President Joe Biden has summed up the results of his presidency during his speech at the Democratic Party convention in Chicago, mentioning Ukraine's resistance to Russian aggression among his successes.

Source: European Pravda, citing Voice of America

Details: Biden emphasised his administration's success in strengthening global alliances and confronting Russia and China.

Quote from Joe Biden: "I spent nearly 190 hours with my partners, the heads of state in Europe, to strengthen NATO. We have done it, and we have united Europe in a way that hasn't happened in years by adding Sweden and Finland to NATO."

Details: Joe Biden also emphasised that neither he nor Kamala Harris, Vice President of the US, "will ever bow down before Putin".

Quote from Joe Biden: "Putin thought he would capture Kyiv in three days. Three years later, Ukraine is still free."

Among his successes, Joe Biden also mentioned the recent prisoner exchange with Russia, which allowed the release of Americans illegally detained there.

The US President added that his administration is working tirelessly to achieve a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas and to deliver humanitarian aid.

He urged Americans to vote for Kamala Harris and said he bears no grudge against those who persuaded him to withdraw from the presidential election.

Quote from Joe Biden: "America, I gave you the best. I gave you the best 50 years. I hope you know how grateful I am to all of you."

Background: Donald Trump, a Republican presidential candidate, has been actively making personal attacks on his rival, Harris, and claiming that he has the right to do so.

