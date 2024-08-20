Russians kill five civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours – photos

Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, has said that the Russian attacks have killed five civilians in Donetsk Oblast over the past day.

Source: Filashkin on Telegram

Details: Vadym Filashkin said that over the past day, the Russians killed three people in Zarichne in Lyman hromada, one person in Toretsk and one person in Siversk. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories]

In addition, seven more people were injured (three in Toretsk, two in Chasiv Yar hromada, one in Siversk and one more in Selidove).

Photo: Filashkin on Telegram

Over the day, a lot of destruction was also recorded, including dozens of private houses and multi-storey buildings, social facilities, administrative buildings, an agricultural business and garages.

Photo: Filashkin on Telegram

Quote: "In total, 3,426 people, including 302 children, have been evacuated from the frontline over the past day," said Filashkin.

Photo: Filashkin on Telegram

Background: Earlier, Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that on the afternoon of 19 August, Russian troops attacked the city of Toretsk and the village of Zarichne in Donetsk Oblast, killing four local residents.

