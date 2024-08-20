All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians kill five civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours – photos

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 20 August 2024, 10:59
Russians kill five civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours – photos
Photo from Telegram of Filashkin

Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, has said that the Russian attacks have killed five civilians in Donetsk Oblast over the past day.

Source: Filashkin on Telegram

Details: Vadym Filashkin said that over the past day, the Russians killed three people in Zarichne in Lyman hromada, one person in Toretsk and one person in Siversk. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories]

Advertisement:

In addition, seven more people were injured (three in Toretsk, two in Chasiv Yar hromada, one in Siversk and one more in Selidove).

 
Photo: Filashkin on Telegram

Over the day, a lot of destruction was also recorded, including dozens of private houses and multi-storey buildings, social facilities, administrative buildings, an agricultural business and garages.

 
Photo: Filashkin on Telegram

Quote: "In total, 3,426 people, including 302 children, have been evacuated from the frontline over the past day," said Filashkin.

Advertisement:
 
Photo: Filashkin on Telegram

Background: Earlier, Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that on the afternoon of 19 August, Russian troops attacked the city of Toretsk and the village of Zarichne in Donetsk Oblast, killing four local residents.

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk Oblastwarcasualties
Advertisement:

Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision

Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack

Russians hit Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, damage reported

Ukrainian Foreign Minister says partners can make two crucial decisions to help after Russian missile attack

Explosion rocks one of Russia's largest refineries: fire breaks out

Oil and gas drilling platforms catch fire in Black Sea – media

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine's defence forces still hold positions in New-York in Donetsk Oblast
Russians storming Ukrainian positions, 78 combat engagements occur since 19 August began – Ukraine's General Staff
Russians attack Toretsk and Zarichne, killing four civilians
RECENT NEWS
18:27
7 civilians injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
17:47
UK Ambassador says Russian airstrikes will not succeed against Ukrainians' iron will
17:42
Lithuania and Taiwan help restore kindergarten destroyed by Russians in Kyiv Oblast
17:40
Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision
17:26
Over 100 combat engagements across war zone since day began: Russians mount almost 40 attacks on Pokrovsk front
17:17
4 people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast, among them children – photos
16:57
Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack
16:43
Poland did not shoot down air object flying from Ukraine due to bad atmospheric conditions
16:19
EU Ambassador urges Kyiv's allies to provide Ukraine with more aid defence after massive Russian attack
15:59
IAEA mission to visit Kursk Nuclear Power Plant on 27 August
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: