Indian PM says he will share prospects for ending Russo-Ukrainian war during his visit to Kyiv

Ahead of his visit to Ukraine, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for peace to be restored and announced that he would share his prospects for ending the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: Radio Liberty; Reuters

Quote from Modi: "I look forward to the opportunity to ... share perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict [war]. As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region."

Details: Modi left for Poland on Wednesday and will visit Kyiv on Friday, marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine since diplomatic relations were established over 30 years ago.

Reuters reports that many Indian analysts view the visit to Kyiv as a move to "control the damage" from Modi's trip to Moscow, as well as a strategic balancing act amid New Delhi's increasing alignment with the West, particularly Washington.

Indian diplomats deny this and say that New Delhi's ties with Russia and Ukraine are independent of each other and that the trip is based on the interaction between New Delhi and Kyiv in various fields.

Background:

Modi visited Russia in early July, the same day that Russian forces targeted the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv. At a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Modi urged him to end the war against Ukraine and said that a resolution could not be found on the battlefield.

The Ukrainian president criticised Modi's meeting with Putin, calling it a "devastating blow to peace efforts". In response, India summoned the Ukrainian ambassador to discuss Zelenskyy's remark.

The United States has expressed concern about India's relations with Russia amid Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

The Ukrainian President's Office officially confirmed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Ukraine on the eve of Independence Day, which is celebrated annually on 24 August.

