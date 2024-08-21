All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Prosecutor's Office in Russian Rostov court demands up to 24 years in prison for captives from Ukrainian Azov Regiment – photo

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 21 August 2024, 23:10
Prosecutor's Office in Russian Rostov court demands up to 24 years in prison for captives from Ukrainian Azov Regiment – photo
Photo: Mediazona

Russians hold a mock trial over Ukrainian prisoners of war in Rostov Oblast. The Prosecutor’s Office demands prison sentences from 16 to 24 years for them.

Source: Russian media outlet Mediazona

Details: In total, 24 Ukrainians are being prosecuted. All of them served in the Azov Regiment under contract or were mercenary soldiers. Some of them participated in the defence of the city of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast, specifically of the Azovstal plant, and others had left the service at the moment of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine and were detained at home or during "filtration". Two of them, Davyd Kasatkin and Dmytro Labynskyi, have been exchanged for Russian prisoners of war and are being prosecuted in absentia.

Advertisement:

Nine women are involved in the case, and most of them are cooks who prepared food for the soldiers of the Azov regiment. The criminal case was initiated in the territory of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, and the suspects remained in custody in the occupied city of Donetsk. In September 2022, the case went to a local court, which re-directed it to the Southern District Military Court in the city of Rostov-on-Don after a few months of court hearings.

 
Photo: Mediazona

Russians are holding a trial over:

  • Olena Avramova, Olena Bondarchuk and Liliia Pavrianidis. Up to 17 years of imprisonment is requested for them;
  • Nina Bondarenko, Nataliia Holfiner, Iryna Mohytych and Vladyslava Maiboroda – up to 16 years;
  • Artem Hrebeshkov, Artur Hretskyi, Oleksii Smykov, Yaroslav Zhdamarov and Oleksandr Merochenets – up to 23 years;
  • Anatolii Hrytsyk, Oleh Mizhhorodskyi, Oleksandr Mukhin and Mykyta Tymonin – up to 22 years ;
  • Oleh Zharkov – up to 19.5 years;
  • Oleksandra Irkha – up to 21 years; Maryna Tekin – up to 16.5 years;
  • Liliia Rudenko – up to 19 years and Oleh Tyshkula – up to 24 years.

The case against Oleksandr Ishchenko, who had died in the pre-trial detention centre, was closed, so the sentence for him was not requested.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Russiaprisoners
Advertisement:

Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision

Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack

Russians hit Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, damage reported

Ukrainian Foreign Minister says partners can make two crucial decisions to help after Russian missile attack

Explosion rocks one of Russia's largest refineries: fire breaks out

Oil and gas drilling platforms catch fire in Black Sea – media

All News
Russia
Ferry loaded with fuel in Russian Kavkaz port struck by Ukrainian missile
Burning ferry with fuel in Kavkaz port sinks – Russian media
Ferry carrying fuel on fire in Russia’s Port Kavkaz: Russian media outlets blame Ukraine – video
RECENT NEWS
18:45
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, discusses restoration of power system after Russian attack
18:27
7 civilians injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
17:47
UK Ambassador says Russian airstrikes will not succeed against Ukrainians' iron will
17:42
Lithuania and Taiwan help restore kindergarten destroyed by Russians in Kyiv Oblast
17:40
Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision
17:26
Over 100 combat engagements across war zone since day began: Russians mount almost 40 attacks on Pokrovsk front
17:17
4 people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast, among them children – photos
16:57
Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack
16:43
Poland did not shoot down air object flying from Ukraine due to bad atmospheric conditions
16:19
EU Ambassador urges Kyiv's allies to provide Ukraine with more aid defence after massive Russian attack
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: