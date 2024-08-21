Prosecutor's Office in Russian Rostov court demands up to 24 years in prison for captives from Ukrainian Azov Regiment – photo

Russians hold a mock trial over Ukrainian prisoners of war in Rostov Oblast. The Prosecutor’s Office demands prison sentences from 16 to 24 years for them.

Source: Russian media outlet Mediazona

Details: In total, 24 Ukrainians are being prosecuted. All of them served in the Azov Regiment under contract or were mercenary soldiers. Some of them participated in the defence of the city of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast, specifically of the Azovstal plant, and others had left the service at the moment of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine and were detained at home or during "filtration". Two of them, Davyd Kasatkin and Dmytro Labynskyi, have been exchanged for Russian prisoners of war and are being prosecuted in absentia.

Nine women are involved in the case, and most of them are cooks who prepared food for the soldiers of the Azov regiment. The criminal case was initiated in the territory of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, and the suspects remained in custody in the occupied city of Donetsk. In September 2022, the case went to a local court, which re-directed it to the Southern District Military Court in the city of Rostov-on-Don after a few months of court hearings.

Russians are holding a trial over:

Olena Avramova, Olena Bondarchuk and Liliia Pavrianidis. Up to 17 years of imprisonment is requested for them;

Nina Bondarenko, Nataliia Holfiner, Iryna Mohytych and Vladyslava Maiboroda – up to 16 years;

Artem Hrebeshkov, Artur Hretskyi, Oleksii Smykov, Yaroslav Zhdamarov and Oleksandr Merochenets – up to 23 years;

Anatolii Hrytsyk, Oleh Mizhhorodskyi, Oleksandr Mukhin and Mykyta Tymonin – up to 22 years ;

Oleh Zharkov – up to 19.5 years;

Oleksandra Irkha – up to 21 years; Maryna Tekin – up to 16.5 years;

Liliia Rudenko – up to 19 years and Oleh Tyshkula – up to 24 years.

The case against Oleksandr Ishchenko, who had died in the pre-trial detention centre, was closed, so the sentence for him was not requested.

