Situation near Vovchansk: Russians attempt to break through to Vovcha River

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 23 August 2024, 13:21
Vovchansk. A screenshot from the video by the Liut (Rage) Brigade

The Russians are focusing their main efforts on attacking Vovchansk on the Kharkiv front, attempting to break through to the Vovcha River. 

Source: Colonel Vitalii Sarantsev, representative of the communications department of the Kharkiv Operational Strategic Group of Forces, in an interview with Suspilne Novyny

Source: "The situation on the front remains tense. The main focus of the enemy's efforts is still on the city of Vovchansk, where urban battles are currently ongoing. 

Yesterday (22 August – ed), there were two clashes in that area. Today, two more clashes are taking place. The enemy is attempting to carry out assault operations in the district of multi-storey buildings, trying to expand the controlled zone. Their primary goal is to break through to the bank of the Vovcha River, and this is where they have concentrated their main efforts.

However, they are unsuccessful in this. All enemy attacks are being repelled, and all their attempts to advance have failed. We have not lost any of our positions. We are holding the defence securely."

Details: Sarantsev said that the Russians are also trying to carry out active assault operations in the nearby settlements of Starytsia and Tyche, close to Vovchansk.

