Belarusian General Staff reveals action plan in case of Ukrainian invasion

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 23 August 2024, 19:44
Viktor Tumar, Deputy Chief of the Belarusian General Staff, has claimed that if Ukrainian troops were to attack Belarusian territory, as seen in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Belarusian citizens would be armed and would defend themselves.

Source: Colonel Viktor Tumar, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of Belarus for Scientific Work, in an interview with local media agencies, as reported by the Nasha Niva news outlet

Quote: "People would be given the opportunity to defend their homes with weapons. And sabotage and reconnaissance groups would no longer be able to move freely, and the Ukrainians would not be able to shoot civilian cars for no reason."

Details: According to Tumar, this is the idea of the Belarusian military command: "the defence is the people".

