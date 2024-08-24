All Sections
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Kursk Oblast operation thwarted Russia's plans to occupy Sumy

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 24 August 2024, 17:48
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the Ukrainian operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast helped prevent the occupation of part of Sumy Oblast and the city of Sumy.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference in Kyiv on 24 August

Quote: "I have a very positive view of how the operation is going on this front [in Kursk Oblast – ed.]. The operation is complex. It is essential that it goes according to our plan.

This operation has achieved several results, but I can't talk about all of them. First of all, the prisoner-of-war exchange pool. This is something we can talk about openly. It is being replenished, which is a good thing.

Secondly, [by launching] a preventive strike, we have succeeded in stopping the Russian operation in the north. We have prevented the encirclement of part of Sumy Oblast and [Russia's] plans to occupy the regional capital, Sumy."

Details: At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that the objectives of the operation in Kursk Oblast extend beyond what he has publicly disclosed, and he expressed confidence that these goals will be achieved.

The president also said one of the goals of the operation was "to show the reality of who Putin is".

Quote: "To show his society what he [Putin] values more – occupying Ukrainian territory or protecting his population. I am very pleased that everything I had previously told our partners, we have now demonstrated in practice. He continues to focus on holding the occupied territories while neglecting the protection of his people. He is now bombing his own villages. Hats off to him, really – his people are in shock that they ever believed in this demon. Understand the face he is showing to his society now."

