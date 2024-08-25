Pope criticises ban on Russian-backed church in Ukraine

Pope Francis on Sunday condemned Ukraine's decision to ban the activities of the Russian Orthodox Church in the country.

Source: Pope Francis, as quoted by Vatican News and reported by European Pravda

Details: The Pope stated that he is still deeply troubled by the war between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

Quote: "And in thinking about the laws recently adopted in Ukraine, I fear for the freedom of those who pray, because those who truly pray always pray for all. A person does not commit evil because of praying," said the Pope.

He added that those "who want to pray" should be allowed to pray in the church they consider their own.

"Please, let no Christian Church be abolished directly or indirectly. Churches are not to be touched!" Francis said.

He urged everyone to continue praying for the end of the war.

On 24 August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law banning the activities of religious organisations connected with Russia.

The purpose of the law is to ban the activities of the Russian Orthodox Church and religious organisations affiliated with it in Ukraine.

During his visit to Italy, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Pope Francis on the eve of the Peace Summit. They talked about the role of the Holy See in establishing a just and sustainable peace for Ukraine.

