Poland still uncertain whether Russian UAV violated its airspace

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 28 August 2024, 18:13
Donald Tusk. Photo: Getty Images

On 26 August, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that Warsaw does not yet have complete confidence that an unknown object violated the country's airspace during Russia's massive attack on Ukraine. 

Source: Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: The Prime Minister of Poland stated that the incident with a drone that possibly flew over Poland on 26 August is still defined as "probable", since the authorities have "no evidence" that this happened.

Quote: "Almost 400 soldiers 24 hours a day are looking for any sign of a drone or two drones, as some say, but so far there is no 100 percent certainty that they have invaded Polish airspace," Tusk says.

"We don't know to whom they belong. And if there were any at all," he added.

Background:

  • After Russia's large-scale attack on Ukraine on the morning of 26 August, Poland reported a violation of its airspace by an "aerial object", which was likely a kamikaze drone.
  • Maciej Klisz, Commander of the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, said the object that flew in from Ukraine was not shot down because of weather conditions.
  • Polish media, citing sources in the military, reported that they were inclined to believe that the drone was a Shahed and had remained in the country's airspace for at least 33 minutes.

