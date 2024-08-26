Weather conditions prevented Poland from downing aerial object that flew in from Ukraine

Maciej Klisz, Commander of the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces. Photo: Facebook

Poland has said that weather conditions prevented the shooting down of an aerial object that flew in from Ukraine during a massive Russian missile attack.

Source: Maciej Klisz, Commander of the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, as quoted by Polsat News and European Pravda

Details: Klisz said he had been ready to give the order to destroy the object and was in contact with Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz and Chief of the General Staff Wiesław Kukuła.

Quote: "The object disappeared after [flying] about 25 km into Polish territory. Due to the prevailing weather conditions, I was unable to give the command to shoot it down," he added.

The general noted that after it disappeared, the object was not detected by either NATO or Polish aircraft.

A search operation has been launched, with troops and helicopters heading to the scene.

The general said the object was likely to be still on Polish territory, although he did not rule out the possibility that it could have flown away.

Background:

Earlier, the Polish army reported a violation of Poland’s airspace during Russia’s missile and drone attack against Ukraine on the morning of 26 August.

There have been reports of disruptions in Moldova’s power system following the massive Russian attack on Ukraine.

