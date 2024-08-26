All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Weather conditions prevented Poland from downing aerial object that flew in from Ukraine

Iryna KutielievaMonday, 26 August 2024, 16:43
Weather conditions prevented Poland from downing aerial object that flew in from Ukraine
Maciej Klisz, Commander of the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces. Photo: Facebook

Poland has said that weather conditions prevented the shooting down of an aerial object that flew in from Ukraine during a massive Russian missile attack.

Source: Maciej Klisz, Commander of the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, as quoted by Polsat News and European Pravda

Details: Klisz said he had been ready to give the order to destroy the object and was in contact with Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz and Chief of the General Staff Wiesław Kukuła.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The object disappeared after [flying] about 25 km into Polish territory. Due to the prevailing weather conditions, I was unable to give the command to shoot it down," he added.

The general noted that after it disappeared, the object was not detected by either NATO or Polish aircraft.

A search operation has been launched, with troops and helicopters heading to the scene.

Advertisement:

The general said the object was likely to be still on Polish territory, although he did not rule out the possibility that it could have flown away.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Poland
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk

CEO of Ukraine's power grid operator may soon be dismissed – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urges Mongolia to arrest Putin under ICC warrant during his visit

Ukrainian advisor to President's Office denies his own statement about stopping Russian oil transit

updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to 5, 40 more civilians injured – video

Group of Ukrainians deported from Russia stuck on Georgian border

All News
Poland
Russian Shahed drone spent over half an hour in Polish skies before "disappearing from radar" – Polish media outlet
Former official wanted in Poland over corruption in procuring generators for Ukraine
Poland says its airspace was violated by "flying object" during morning Russian attack
RECENT NEWS
23:44
77 people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, including 18 children
22:15
Russians strike Kherson Oblast, one person injured
22:10
Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to seven
21:56
Czech president sees no connection between Russian successes near Pokrovsk and Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast
20:44
Orbán has no plans to change Hungary's policy towards Ukraine if Trump loses US elections
20:41
Ukraine and Montenegro to begin talks on security agreement
20:18
US philanthropists call for Ukraine to be allowed to hit Russia with American weapons
20:02
Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk
19:38
Romanian government submits bill to Parliament on transfer of Patriot air defence system to Ukraine
19:30
Poland refuses to train Ukrainian military in Ukraine and shoot down Russian missiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: