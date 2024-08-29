All Sections
Ukrainian forces destroy more than 10 Russian Shahed UAVs over Kyiv and 5 over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at night

Iryna BalachukThursday, 29 August 2024, 07:58
A Ukrainian defender. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian air defence units have shot down more than 10 Russian Shahed loitering munitions over the city of Kyiv and 5 more over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA); Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote from Serhii Popko, KCMA: "Russian drones were heading for Kyiv from the territory of the occupied part of [Ukraine's] Kherson Oblast and Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation before midnight, around 23:00.

The loitering munitions came in waves and from different directions.

The air-raid warning had been in effect for over 5 hours in the capital. More than 10 enemy attack drones have been destroyed by air defence assets and personnel (the exact number and type of drones will be revealed by the Air Force)."

Details: Popko reported that the wreckage from the downed UAVs impacted three Kyiv districts: Holosiivskyi (where wreckage fell on a residential area, damaging windows and doors in an apartment block), Dniprovskyi (where wreckage landed in a residential area, causing no adverse effects), and Desnianskyi (where wreckage fell on a house, causing a fire in a non-residential building that was promptly extinguished).

"No information regarding casualties has been reported," Popko summed up.

Serhii Lysak reported that Ukrainian defenders had shot down five Shahed UAVs over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at night.

Background:

  • A large-scale Russian Shahed UAV attack continues, with air-raid warnings being issued in most of Ukraine. Explosions have been reported in Kyiv.
  • A fire broke out on the premises of a business in the city of Cherkasy due to the fall of the wreckage from a downed Russian drone.

KyivShahed droneair defence
