Shahed wreckage falls in 3 Kyiv city districts: house damaged and gazebo on fire

Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 29 August 2024, 06:35
Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Drone wreckage fell in the residential areas of the Dniprovskyi, Holosiivskyi and Desnianskyi districts in the city of Kyiv on the night of 28-29 August.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy drone attack on Kyiv is ongoing. The city's air defence is responding. Wreckage has reportedly fallen in a residential area in the Dniprovskyi district of the city. Early reports indicated that there is no damage and there are no casualties. The information is being updated."

Updated: No damage, casualties or fire was recorded at the scene. 

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that wreckage fell on a playground between buildings.

Popko reported at 05:42 that wreckage fell in a residential area in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv due to the drone attack. Windows and doors in an apartment building were damaged. Information about casualties is being established. Emergency services have rushed to the scene.

Quote from Klitschko: "According to emergency services, wreckage has damaged windows and doors in an apartment on the sixth floor of a residential building in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital. 

A small piece of wreckage, similar in size to a nut, was found in the apartment. Emergency services are on their way. Information regarding the damage and casualties is being established."

Klitschko said at 06:24 that emergency services were called to the Desnianskyi district, where residents reported drone wreckage falling. Units are on their way to the scene.

Later, he added that a gazebo in a gated community caught fire in the Desnianskyi district, where drone wreckage fell. Firefighters are on their way to the scene. No reports about casualties have been received.

Background: A large-scale Russian Shahed drone attack is ongoing, with air-raid warnings issued in most Ukrainian oblasts. Explosions have been heard in Kyiv.

