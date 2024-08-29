All Sections
Drone wreckage falls on premises of company in Cherkasy, fire breaks out

Iryna BalachukThursday, 29 August 2024, 07:08
A Ukrainian emergency worker. Stock photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service on Telegram

A fire broke out on the premises of a business in the city of Cherkasy due to the fall of the wreckage from a destroyed Russian drone.

Source: Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Taburets: "A fire broke out on the premises of a business in the regional centre (oblast’s capital – ed.) caused by the fall of wreckage. It is being dealt with. Operational services are working.’

Details: The official stressed that the threat of a UAV attack persists in Cherkasy Oblast.

Background: A large-scale Russian Shahed UAV attack continues, with air-raid warnings being issued in most of Ukraine. Explosions have been reported in Kyiv.

Cherkasy
Explosion rocks Cherkasy Oblast
Missile strike on hotel in Cherkasy: rubble removal complete
Nine injured after missile wreckage falls in city centre in Cherkasy
