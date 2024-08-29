All Sections
Poland looks for wreckage of suspected Shahed drone near border with Ukraine for fourth consecutive day

Mariya Yemets, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 29 August 2024, 08:27
Shahed drone wreckage. Stock photo: Operational Command Pivden (South)

The location of remains of an "aerial target" that entered Poland during the large-scale Russian airstrike on Ukrainian cities on the morning of 26 August has still not been identified.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Polish news portal RMF24

Details: As of Wednesday, the Polish Territorial Defence Force had not located the "aerial target", likely a Shahed drone, that crossed the Polish border on 26 August. 

The Polish Armed Forces Operational Command reported that the search operation would continue on Thursday.

The object entered Poland at 06:43 and disappeared from radar over the area of Gmina Tyszowce, south of the town of Hrubieszów. 

The territorial defence forces searched approximately 2,800 hectares where the drone might have fallen on Monday and Tuesday. The search continued in the area around the villages of Wolica Śniatycka, Barchaczów and Dąbrowa, west of Tyszowce and closer to Zamość on Wednesday. This area is about 50 kilometres from the Poland–Ukraine border. 

The operation involves infantry, mounted patrols, helicopters and drones.

Background:

  • After Russia's large-scale attack on Ukraine on the morning of 26 August, Poland reported a violation of its airspace by an "aerial object", which was likely a kamikaze drone.
  • Maciej Klisz, Commander of the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, said the object that flew in from Ukraine was not shot down because of weather conditions.
  • Polish media, citing sources in the military, reported that they were inclined to believe that the drone was a Shahed and it had remained in the country's airspace for at least 33 minutes.

PolandShahed drone
