German Foreign Minister accuses Putin of preparing new "cold war" against Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of preparing for a new "cold war" against Ukraine.

Source: Tagesschau, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In recent weeks and months, heat and water infrastructure has been deliberately attacked, Baerbock said during consultations with her counterparts in Brussels.

"With the aim that people freeze to death in winter," she said.

In her opinion, Putin seeks an even larger "cold war" than in previous years.

According to Baerbock, the EU's response should include a new protective shield for Ukraine.

She stated that Germany intends to deliver four additional IRIS-T air defence systems and Gepard anti-aircraft systems by the end of the year.

Air defence "is still the most important thing to protect human lives on the ground in Ukraine", Baerbock said.

Background:

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated that some of the Patriot systems promised to Ukraine were being delayed and urged partners to accelerate the process.

Patriot air defence systems were announced, for instance, in the July US military aid package.

At the end of July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that a Patriot air defence system provided by Germany had arrived in Ukraine.

