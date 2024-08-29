All Sections
German Foreign Minister accuses Putin of preparing new "cold war" against Ukraine

Ivanna Kostina, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 29 August 2024, 17:54
Annalena Baerbock. Photo: Getty Images

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of preparing for a new "cold war" against Ukraine.

Source: Tagesschau, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: In recent weeks and months, heat and water infrastructure has been deliberately attacked, Baerbock said during consultations with her counterparts in Brussels.

"With the aim that people freeze to death in winter," she said.

In her opinion, Putin seeks an even larger "cold war" than in previous years.

According to Baerbock, the EU's response should include a new protective shield for Ukraine.

She stated that Germany intends to deliver four additional IRIS-T air defence systems and Gepard anti-aircraft systems by the end of the year.

Air defence "is still the most important thing to protect human lives on the ground in Ukraine", Baerbock said.

Background: 

