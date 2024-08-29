Ukrainian pilot Oleksii Mes killed on 26 August while repelling Russia's large-scale attack on Ukraine

The funeral of the Ukrainian pilot. Photo: Ukraine’s Air Force

Ukrainian pilot Oleksii Mes was killed while repelling a massive Russian combined missile and drone attack on 26 August.

Source: Air Command Zakhid (West) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Defending our country, Oleksii Mes, a pilot of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was killed.

He heroically fought his last battle in the sky. On 26 August, while repelling a massive Russian combined missile and drone attack, Oleksii destroyed three cruise missiles and one attack UAV.

Oleksii saved Ukrainians from deadly Russian missiles. Unfortunately, at the cost of his own life."

Details: The Air Force said that on 29 August, brothers-in-arms, commanders and subordinates, friends and colleagues, and hundreds of ordinary Ukrainians bid farewell to the pilot.

"A pair of MiG-29 fighters paid tribute to the fallen pilot from the sky. Oleksii's combat friends flew over the procession. By the order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant Colonel Oleksii Mes was posthumously promoted to the rank of colonel," the Air Force said.

Background:

On the night and morning of 26 August, Russian forces attacked Ukraine's civilian and energy infrastructure with over 100 missiles and approximately 100 Shahed-type UAVs.

