All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian pilot Oleksii Mes killed on 26 August while repelling Russia's large-scale attack on Ukraine

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 29 August 2024, 19:06
Ukrainian pilot Oleksii Mes killed on 26 August while repelling Russia's large-scale attack on Ukraine
The funeral of the Ukrainian pilot. Photo: Ukraine’s Air Force

Ukrainian pilot Oleksii Mes was killed while repelling a massive Russian combined missile and drone attack on 26 August. 

Source: Air Command Zakhid (West) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Defending our country, Oleksii Mes, a pilot of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was killed.

Advertisement:

He heroically fought his last battle in the sky. On 26 August, while repelling a massive Russian combined missile and drone attack, Oleksii destroyed three cruise missiles and one attack UAV.

Oleksii saved Ukrainians from deadly Russian missiles. Unfortunately, at the cost of his own life."

Details: The Air Force said that on 29 August, brothers-in-arms, commanders and subordinates, friends and colleagues, and hundreds of ordinary Ukrainians bid farewell to the pilot.

Advertisement:

"A pair of MiG-29 fighters paid tribute to the fallen pilot from the sky. Oleksii's combat friends flew over the procession. By the order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant Colonel Oleksii Mes was posthumously promoted to the rank of colonel," the Air Force said.

Background: 

Support UP or become our patron!

aircraftUkraine's Air Force
Advertisement:

updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation

Biden comments on Russian missile strike in Poltava: Putin tries to break will of people

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief orders additional vetting of Unmanned Systems Forces chief of staff

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, resigns

Number of people injured in Poltava has risen to 271 – Zelenskyy

All News
aircraft
Operation of two airports suspended in Russia's Tatarstan, likely due to threat of MLRS attack
Several Tu-95 strategic bombers take off in Russia
Poland says its airspace was violated by "flying object" during morning Russian attack
RECENT NEWS
09:45
Russia attacks Ukraine with 42 targets overnight: air defence downs 7 cruise missiles and 22 attack drones
09:31
No country should give Putin platform to promote war of aggression – US State Department on Putin's visit to Mongolia
09:27
Zelenskyy posts photos of aftermath of Russian strikes on Lviv and stresses importance of providing Ukraine with long-range weapons – photos
09:15
Pentagon silent on possible transfer of long-range missiles for F-16s to Ukraine
09:07
US has not changed position on Ukrainian strikes deep into Russian territory – Pentagon
09:00
updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos
08:48
Russians focus their efforts on two fronts: 207 combat engagements over past 24 hours
08:39
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation
08:23
Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: hotel and high-rise buildings damaged, 5 people injured
08:02
Poland once again scrambles its aircraft due to Russian attack on Ukraine's west
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: