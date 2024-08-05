All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian forces destroy Su-34 and ammunition depot at Russian airfield of Morozovsk – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Iryna BalachukMonday, 5 August 2024, 11:20
Ukrainian forces destroy Su-34 and ammunition depot at Russian airfield of Morozovsk – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Destroyed Su-34 fighter-bomber. Photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has reported that strikes on the Russian Morozovsk airfield on 3 August destroyed a Su-34 fighter-bomber and an ammunition depot, while two other aircraft were probably damaged by debris.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Quote from DIU: "Space intelligence data indicate that a Su-34 fighter-bomber was destroyed as a result of the attack on the Morozovsk military airfield belonging to the aggressor state of Russia in Rostov Oblast on 3 August.

Advertisement:

Two more Russian aircraft of the same type were probably damaged by debris – craters from explosions were recorded near the sides of the aircraft."

 
Damaged Su-34 fighter-bombers.
Photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Details: It is also reported that the Russian depot storing aviation weapons was completely destroyed. DIU emphasises that large areas of scorched earth are visible on the territory of the airfield and around it as a result of the subsequent detonation of Russian munitions.

 
The scorched earth area caused by the subsequent detonation of Russian munitions.
Photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

In addition, four technical buildings and two hangars at the Morozovsk airfield suffered "clearly visible damage from space".

Advertisement:
 
Destroyed ammunition depot.
Photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Background:

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian defence forces had struck Morozovsk airfield in Russia’s Rostov Oblast and a number of oil depots on the night of 2-3 August.
  • On 4 August, Radio Liberty's Skhemy project posted satellite images showing the impact of the Ukrainian drone attack on the Morozovsk military airfield in Russia's Rostov Oblast on Saturday night.

Support UP or become our patron!

fighter jetsRussiadrones
Advertisement:

US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million

Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine

Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son

US not afraid of escalation from Russia over events in Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian forces achieve operational surprise with their actions in Russia's Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler Parviz Nasibov wins silver at 2024 Olympic Games

All News
fighter jets
Ukraine has to destroy Russian air defence to use F-16s – ISW
Kremlin reacts to arrival of F-16s to Ukraine, threatens to strike them down
White House refuse to comment on delivery of F-16s to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
23:37
Russian Kh-101 missile that hit Kyiv children's hospital on 8 July was manufactured shortly before attack
23:15
updatedRussians attack Kherson Oblast with drones, injuring two men
21:56
Iran reported to be preparing to supply Russia with 120-km-range ballistic missiles
21:50
US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million
21:17
Video of Ukrainian soldiers in Russia's Sudzha appears online, no official comment
20:56
Germany recognises Ukraine's right to self-defence on territory of Russia's Kursk Oblast
20:31
Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine
20:18
Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son
20:00
Zelenskyy thanks Ukrainian soldiers for effective replenishment of POW exchange fund in recent days
19:56
Satellite images appear online showing damage to Russia's Lipetsk airfield after Ukrainian strike
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: