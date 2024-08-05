Ukrainian forces destroy Su-34 and ammunition depot at Russian airfield of Morozovsk – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has reported that strikes on the Russian Morozovsk airfield on 3 August destroyed a Su-34 fighter-bomber and an ammunition depot, while two other aircraft were probably damaged by debris.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Quote from DIU: "Space intelligence data indicate that a Su-34 fighter-bomber was destroyed as a result of the attack on the Morozovsk military airfield belonging to the aggressor state of Russia in Rostov Oblast on 3 August.

Two more Russian aircraft of the same type were probably damaged by debris – craters from explosions were recorded near the sides of the aircraft."

Damaged Su-34 fighter-bombers. Photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Details: It is also reported that the Russian depot storing aviation weapons was completely destroyed. DIU emphasises that large areas of scorched earth are visible on the territory of the airfield and around it as a result of the subsequent detonation of Russian munitions.

The scorched earth area caused by the subsequent detonation of Russian munitions. Photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

In addition, four technical buildings and two hangars at the Morozovsk airfield suffered "clearly visible damage from space".

Destroyed ammunition depot. Photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Background:

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian defence forces had struck Morozovsk airfield in Russia’s Rostov Oblast and a number of oil depots on the night of 2-3 August.

On 4 August, Radio Liberty's Skhemy project posted satellite images showing the impact of the Ukrainian drone attack on the Morozovsk military airfield in Russia's Rostov Oblast on Saturday night.

