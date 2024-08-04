All Sections
Drone attack on Morozovsk airfield in Russia: Satellite images from site published

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 4 August 2024, 22:15
Damage at the Morozovsk airfield. Photo: Skhemy

Radio Liberty's project Skhemy has published satellite images showing the consequences of the Ukrainian drone attack on the Morozovsk military airfield in Russia's Rostov Oblast on Saturday night.

Source: Skhemy, a Radio Liberty project

Photo: Skhemy
 
Photo: Skhemy

Quote: "Skhemy (Radio Liberty) is in possession of the latest satellite images from Planet Labs for 4 August, which show the consequences of the Ukrainian defence forces’ drone attack on the Morozovsk military airfield in Rostov Oblast of Russia.

In particular, ammunition depots located in the north-eastern part of the airfield have been noticeably damaged. Traces of fires can also be seen near other buildings, as well as near the parking areas of Russian fighter jets.

It should also be noted that after the drone attacks they have removed most of the fighter jets that were previously present at the airfield."

Background: 

  • On the night of 3 August, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian defence forces have struck the Morozovsk airfield in Russia’s Rostov Oblast and a number of oil depots.
  • Ukrainian drones destroyed Russian air defence and aircraft in addition to a warehouse containing guided aerial bombs, the General Staff has reported.

