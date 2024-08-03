Ukraine's General Staff confirms new strikes on airfield, oil depots and aerial bomb storage points in Russia – video

The strike on the Morozovsk airfield on the night of 2-3 August. Screenshot

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported that the Ukrainian defence forces have struck Morozovsk airfield in Russia’s Rostov Oblast and a number of oil depots.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Ukraine's military command recorded a strike on ammunition storage points, which stored, among other things, guided aerial bombs.

Information on the destruction of Russian air defence systems and aircraft is being confirmed. The task was carried out by the assets and personnel of the Security Service of Ukraine and Defence Intelligence of Ukraine in cooperation with the Armed Forces.

It is also noted that the defence forces attacked a number of oil depots and fuel and lubricant storage facilities belonging to the Russians in Russia’s Belgorod, Kursk and Rostov oblasts.

There is information that at least two oil tanks were hit and subsequently caught fire.

Background:

On the night of 2-3 August, residents of Russia’s Rostov and Oryol oblasts reported explosions.

Russian authorities reported that 75 UAVs had been shot down over Russia on the night of 2-3 August.

