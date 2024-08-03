All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's General Staff confirms new strikes on airfield, oil depots and aerial bomb storage points in Russia – video

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 3 August 2024, 11:07
Ukraine's General Staff confirms new strikes on airfield, oil depots and aerial bomb storage points in Russia – video
The strike on the Morozovsk airfield on the night of 2-3 August. Screenshot

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported that the Ukrainian defence forces have struck Morozovsk airfield in Russia’s Rostov Oblast and a number of oil depots.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Ukraine's military command recorded a strike on ammunition storage points, which stored, among other things, guided aerial bombs.

Advertisement:

Information on the destruction of Russian air defence systems and aircraft is being confirmed. The task was carried out by the assets and personnel of the Security Service of Ukraine and Defence Intelligence of Ukraine in cooperation with the Armed Forces.

It is also noted that the defence forces attacked a number of oil depots and fuel and lubricant storage facilities belonging to the Russians in Russia’s Belgorod, Kursk and Rostov oblasts.

There is information that at least two oil tanks were hit and subsequently caught fire.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On the night of 2-3 August, residents of Russia’s Rostov and Oryol oblasts reported explosions.
  • Russian authorities reported that 75 UAVs had been shot down over Russia on the night of 2-3 August.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: General StaffattackoilRussia
Advertisement:

Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler Parviz Nasibov wins silver at 2024 Olympic Games

German defence committee on Ukraine's use of German weapons in Russia's Kursk Oblast

The battle for the white hills. What's really happening in Bilohorivka, which hardly ever makes the news

Armiia+ app for military launched in Ukraine: its first function is electronic reporting

YouTube stops working in Russia, users cannot open it on their computers and phones

Pro-Russian Ukrainian politician accused of justifying Russian aggression detained while attempting to flee Ukraine – photos

All News
General Staff
Ukrainian forces sink Russian Black Sea Fleet submarine in Sevastopol – Ukraine's General Staff
Ukraine's defence forces hit Russian UAV command post and ammunition storage point
Russia loses another 1,170 soldiers and 56 artillery systems
RECENT NEWS
22:50
IAEA concerned about forest fires near occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
22:19
Head of President's Office reveals details of talks with Hungarian foreign minister on Ukraine's concessions on minorities
21:55
Russians drop bomb on Selydove: 2 killed, 11 wounded, 20 high-rise buildings damaged – photo
21:27
First invasion of Russia since World War II: Bloomberg reacts to hostilities in Kursk Oblast
20:45
Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler Parviz Nasibov wins silver at 2024 Olympic Games
20:21
Kremlin orders its media to compare events in Kursk Oblast to 1943 Battle of Kursk
19:44
Head of Ukrainian President's Office believes Trump will support Ukraine if he wins election
19:29
French defence ministry says Kursk Oblast operation is being conducted by Ukraine and has met with some success
19:18
Russia brought war and should feel what it has done – Zelenskyy – video
18:57
UAE bans Russian shadow fleet tankers from entering its ports
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: