"I miss you all": Limp Bizkit's lead singer sends message to his Russian fans

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 5 August 2024, 18:59
The first photo of the musician posted on VKontakte since 2018. Photo: Fred Durst

Limp Bizkit's lead singer, Fred Durst, has posted on the Russian social network VKontakte for the first time in six years. He addressed his Russian fans on his official page.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia

Quote from Fred Durst: "I miss you all. Sending everyone positive vibes and good energy. I am currently on my Loserville Tour with Bones in the USA. I wanted to reach out and let you know I was thinking of you. Stay positive and take care of yourself! Hope to see you soon. Sincerely, Fred."

The message addressed to Russians. Screenshot

Details: This is Durst's first post on his page since October 2018. Before that, he regularly posted short messages and photos. It was around that time that the singer divorced his Russian wife, Kseniya Beryazina, under whose influence he had been considering obtaining Russian citizenship and moving to occupied Crimea.

What Limp Bizkit says about Ukraine and Russia

The band has been pro-Putin since 2015, and in February 2023, they created a video for the song "Out Of Style" depicting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin with the help of deepfake technology. Putin was played by the band's lead singer, Fred Durst. The video also features North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden.

Background: The Security Service of Ukraine banned Fred Durst from entering Ukraine for five years in 2015. He was included in the list of persons who pose a threat to the national security of Ukraine due to his performances in occupied Crimea and his support for the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics [self-proclaimed and non-recognised quasi-state formations in Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts – ed.].

