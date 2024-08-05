All Sections
Children will be forcibly evacuated from part of Donetsk Oblast

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 5 August 2024, 21:17
Children will be forcibly evacuated from part of Donetsk Oblast
Stock Photo: Getty Images

In connection with an increasing danger due to the war in Ukraine, the Coordination Headquarters have decided to forcibly evacuate children from a number of towns and villages in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: the website of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine; Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The corresponding decision was adopted by the members of the Coordination Headquarters for the mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law at the meeting led by Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Children will be evacuated with their parents or other legal guardians. Civilians will be evacuated from the settlements of the Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk districts of Donetsk Oblast to safe regions.

Filashkin specified that children would be evacuated from the town of Myrnohrad, the villages of Marynivka, Mykhailivka and Lysivka, the town of Hovohrodivka, the villages of Promin, Moskovske, Balahan, Mykolaivka, Myroliubivka and Malynivka, and the villages of Novoekonomichne, Kostiantynopolske and Ostrviske. 

Children will also be forcibly evacuated from the town of Selydove. 

In addition to this, the decision to carry out forcible evacuation of children from the settlements located within 10 kilometres from the demarcation line was adopted at a meeting of the Regional Commission for Technogenic and Ecological Security and Emergencies of Donetsk Oblast. 

The evacuation will last for 60 days. A reception centre was established for the purposes of evacuation.

Reportedly, the evacuated children and their caretakers will be provided with free shelter, humanitarian aid, psychological support etc. in the safer regions.

The ministry recommended evacuees to contact the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration for pre-registration via hotline: 0 800 408 911; or call the hotline of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine: 1548; or text the ministry on WhatsApp, Telegram or Viber: (096) 078-84-33.

