Russians hit high-rise building in Kherson, wounding woman – video, photo

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 7 August 2024, 09:29
Kherson. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces struck a residential area in the city of Kherson on the night of 6-7 August, injuring a 74-year-old woman and causing several fires.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Prokudin: "Last night, the Russian army attacked the centre of Kherson. The enemy targeted a multi-storey building. One of the projectiles hit an apartment of an elderly Kherson resident. It was a miracle she survived. The 74-year-old woman suffered a blast injury and a head wound. She was treated in hospital."

Details: The woman reportedly suffered a blast trauma, concussion and a bruised temple. She was taken to hospital in a moderate condition. Mrochko reported that the Russians were attacking the Korabelnyi district of the city.

​​The State Emergency Service of Ukraine noted that four fires broke out at once as a result of the Russian attack. The apartment building and non-residential high-rises caught on fire. Firefighters have now contained all the fires.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kherson on the night of 6-7 August
Photo: the Kherson Oblast Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background: On 6 August, the Russian army dropped explosives from a drone on the outskirts of Kherson, injuring six civilians.

This news has been updated since publication.

