Russians attack Kherson in the morning, injuring man

Aftermath of Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast. Photo: Oleksandr Prokudin, the Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

One person has been injured as a result of Russian attacks on Kherson on the morning of 5 August.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Mrochko: "A man, 62, was injured as a result of the morning attacks by the occupiers in the Dniprovskyi district. He has blast and closed head injuries, concussion and a bruised shoulder."

Details: Roman Mrochko reported that the man was in his garden at the time of the Russian attack.

He was provided with the necessary medical care on the spot.

