Lithuanian government allocates almost €9 million to support Ukrainians in Lithuania

Last week, the Lithuanian government allocated nearly €9 million for various support programmes for Ukrainians who have been granted temporary protection in Lithuania.

Source: Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Lithuanian government has allocated €8.7 million from funds borrowed on behalf of the state for programmes of its Ministry of Social Security and Labour to support Ukrainians residing in Lithuania.

Nearly €10,000 more was allocated to Lithuania's Health Ministry.

The funds will be allocated to childcare support, social aid for schoolchildren, partial compensation for utilities, rent, and other related expenses.

The Ministry of Social Security and Labour told the BNS news agency that Lithuania has spent over €114 million to support Ukrainians who have arrived in the country due to the war.

Lithuania's Central Bank estimates that Ukrainians residing in Lithuania generated about 1% of the country's GDP in 2023.

Background:

The number of employed Ukrainians with temporary protection has increased to almost 60% over the past year.

