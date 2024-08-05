All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Lithuanian government allocates almost €9 million to support Ukrainians in Lithuania

Mariya YemetsMonday, 5 August 2024, 16:55
Lithuanian government allocates almost €9 million to support Ukrainians in Lithuania
Stock photo: Getty Images

Last week, the Lithuanian government allocated nearly €9 million for various support programmes for Ukrainians who have been granted temporary protection in Lithuania.

Source: Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Lithuanian government has allocated €8.7 million from funds borrowed on behalf of the state for programmes of its Ministry of Social Security and Labour to support Ukrainians residing in Lithuania.

Advertisement:

Nearly €10,000 more was allocated to Lithuania's Health Ministry.

The funds will be allocated to childcare support, social aid for schoolchildren, partial compensation for utilities, rent, and other related expenses.

The Ministry of Social Security and Labour told the BNS news agency that Lithuania has spent over €114 million to support Ukrainians who have arrived in the country due to the war.

Advertisement:

Lithuania's Central Bank estimates that Ukrainians residing in Lithuania generated about 1% of the country's GDP in 2023.

Background: 

  • The number of employed Ukrainians with temporary protection has increased to almost 60% over the past year.
  • A recent poll showed that support for the reception of Ukrainian refugees in Latvia had decreased.

Support UP or become our patron!

Lithuaniarefugees
Advertisement:

US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million

Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine

Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son

US not afraid of escalation from Russia over events in Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian forces achieve operational surprise with their actions in Russia's Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler Parviz Nasibov wins silver at 2024 Olympic Games

All News
Lithuania
Lithuanian Foreign Minister explains his surprise by calls not to punish "ordinary Russians" with sanctions
Another impossible thing turned out to be totally possible – Lithuanian foreign minister on Ukraine receiving F-16s
Lithuania condemns Hungary's decision to ease entry conditions for Russians and Belarusians: it threatens EU security
RECENT NEWS
23:37
Russian Kh-101 missile that hit Kyiv children's hospital on 8 July was manufactured shortly before attack
23:15
updatedRussians attack Kherson Oblast with drones, injuring two men
21:56
Iran reported to be preparing to supply Russia with 120-km-range ballistic missiles
21:50
US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million
21:17
Video of Ukrainian soldiers in Russia's Sudzha appears online, no official comment
20:56
Germany recognises Ukraine's right to self-defence on territory of Russia's Kursk Oblast
20:31
Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine
20:18
Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son
20:00
Zelenskyy thanks Ukrainian soldiers for effective replenishment of POW exchange fund in recent days
19:56
Satellite images appear online showing damage to Russia's Lipetsk airfield after Ukrainian strike
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: