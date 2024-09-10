US Department of State concerned about possible supply of Iranian-made ballistic missiles to Russia

The United States is concerned about reports of a potential supply of Iranian-made ballistic missiles to Russia.

Source: US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel during a briefing

Details: He said any supply of Iranian-made ballistic missiles to Russia would represent a significant escalation of Iran's support for Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

However, US policy on strikes deep into Russian territory using US-provided weapons remains unchanged.

Background:

On 5 and 6 September, Western media reported that Iran had delivered short-range ballistic missiles to Russia. Some sources said more than 200 missiles had been sent.

Reuters, the first to report that Iran was preparing to supply ballistic missiles to Russia, said it could be sending Fath-360s, a system that launches ballistic missiles with a 150-kg warhead with a maximum effective range of 120 km.

The White House National Security Council said any transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia would be a "dramatic escalation".

Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani, a member of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, admitted that Iranian ballistic missiles had been sent to Russia, which uses them to attack Ukraine.

