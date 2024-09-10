All Sections
US Department of State concerned about possible supply of Iranian-made ballistic missiles to Russia

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 10 September 2024, 01:56
US Department of State concerned about possible supply of Iranian-made ballistic missiles to Russia
A missile launch. Photo: Getty Images

The United States is concerned about reports of a potential supply of Iranian-made ballistic missiles to Russia.

Source: US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel during a briefing  

Details: He said any supply of Iranian-made ballistic missiles to Russia would represent a significant escalation of Iran's support for Russia's aggression against Ukraine. 

However, US policy on strikes deep into Russian territory using US-provided weapons remains unchanged.

Background:

  • On 5 and 6 September, Western media reported that Iran had delivered short-range ballistic missiles to Russia. Some sources said more than 200 missiles had been sent.
  • Reuters, the first to report that Iran was preparing to supply ballistic missiles to Russia, said it could be sending Fath-360s, a system that launches ballistic missiles with a 150-kg warhead with a maximum effective range of 120 km.
  • The White House National Security Council said any transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia would be a "dramatic escalation".
  • Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani, a member of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, admitted that Iranian ballistic missiles had been sent to Russia, which uses them to attack Ukraine.

